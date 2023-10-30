 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 30 October 2023

Update 1.5.1

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear mechanics!

Update 1.5.1 is up!

We are adding a long awaited sandbox to the game. You can choose the sandbox mode while you are creating new profile - there is no way to add it to an existing one.

Please remember that you can't earn any achievement in sandbox mode!

UPDATE 1.5.1

Added:

  • Sandbox mode (to be switched on in profile menu, when creating new profile)
  • Sandbox checkbox to New Profile Panel
  • Sandbox icon in Profile Panel

Modified

  • Stats Panel to support sandbox mode

Improved:

  • Fixed null ref on extraction
  • Incorrect texture for BT-7 in shop menu
  • Little candy is now correctly displayed in storage menu
  • Tiger 213 is now correctly displayed in storage menu
  • Little candy and tiger 213 use the same pool of parts from their original tanks (little willie and tiger respectively)
  • Halloween contract now correctly showing

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


