Dear mechanics!

Update 1.5.1 is up!

We are adding a long awaited sandbox to the game. You can choose the sandbox mode while you are creating new profile - there is no way to add it to an existing one.

Please remember that you can't earn any achievement in sandbox mode!

Added:

Sandbox mode (to be switched on in profile menu, when creating new profile)

Sandbox checkbox to New Profile Panel

Sandbox icon in Profile Panel

Modified

Stats Panel to support sandbox mode

Improved:

Fixed null ref on extraction

Incorrect texture for BT-7 in shop menu

Little candy is now correctly displayed in storage menu

Tiger 213 is now correctly displayed in storage menu

Little candy and tiger 213 use the same pool of parts from their original tanks (little willie and tiger respectively)

Halloween contract now correctly showing

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



