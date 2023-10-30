Dear mechanics!
Update 1.5.1 is up!
We are adding a long awaited sandbox to the game. You can choose the sandbox mode while you are creating new profile - there is no way to add it to an existing one.
Please remember that you can't earn any achievement in sandbox mode!
UPDATE 1.5.1
Added:
- Sandbox mode (to be switched on in profile menu, when creating new profile)
- Sandbox checkbox to New Profile Panel
- Sandbox icon in Profile Panel
Modified
- Stats Panel to support sandbox mode
Improved:
- Fixed null ref on extraction
- Incorrect texture for BT-7 in shop menu
- Little candy is now correctly displayed in storage menu
- Tiger 213 is now correctly displayed in storage menu
- Little candy and tiger 213 use the same pool of parts from their original tanks (little willie and tiger respectively)
- Halloween contract now correctly showing
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
