-Update NPC Junker suit
-Update deadscav 2 suit
-Added new items for Clarity and Resist Items
-Corrected medbay data for correct models per level
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Build 0.334
Patchnotes via Steam Community
