Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Build 0.334

Build 12573004

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Update NPC Junker suit
-Update deadscav 2 suit
-Added new items for Clarity and Resist Items
-Corrected medbay data for correct models per level

