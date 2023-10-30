 Skip to content

LuckLand update for 30 October 2023

【Genre Update】Dark Castle 2023.10.30

Share · View all patches · Build 12572941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dark Castle Is Available Now. Good luck to you.
  • Achievements: Added achievements related to Surge City.
  • Achievement: Added achievements related to Dark Castle.

