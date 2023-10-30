 Skip to content

Cavalry Girls update for 30 October 2023

Small Update (v0.5.1146 )

30 October 2023

Added the option to disassemble items into materials
Added the function of checking the number of disassembled parts in the disassembly factory
Boss Battle can now add one additional player to the battle
On the basis of previous numerical adjustments, the upgrade effect of most kinetic energy weapons has been further increased
Fixed a problem where some players' hardcore difficulty was actually cruel (requiring one day of progress after reading the file, or the same of progress after returning to the file)
Fixed some issues where characters at Perimeter Position may disappear and cannot be recalled
Optimized the bug where the focus center also moves when the lens is focused on the boss
Optimized some bugs where sound effects cannot be adjusted by sound effect settings

