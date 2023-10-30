Small Update (v0.5.1146 )

Added the option to disassemble items into materials

Added the function of checking the number of disassembled parts in the disassembly factory

Boss Battle can now add one additional player to the battle

On the basis of previous numerical adjustments, the upgrade effect of most kinetic energy weapons has been further increased

Fixed a problem where some players' hardcore difficulty was actually cruel (requiring one day of progress after reading the file, or the same of progress after returning to the file)

Fixed some issues where characters at Perimeter Position may disappear and cannot be recalled

Optimized the bug where the focus center also moves when the lens is focused on the boss

Optimized some bugs where sound effects cannot be adjusted by sound effect settings