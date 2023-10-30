 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alive Cursor update for 30 October 2023

[4.1.2]

Share · View all patches · Build 12572679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add a separate right-click 'Reset' menu for each Config.
  • Add hover prompts for editable fields (such as bloom_Intensity in PostProcessingControllerConfig).
  • Gradient increases the brightness setting.

Changed files in this update

Alive Cursor Content Depot 1606491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link