An Ankou update for 30 October 2023

V0.4.2c

Share · View all patches · Build 12572617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Halloween!

Features :

  • You can't craft a healing potion when you're full life
  • You can't craft ammunitions when you're already maxed out

Balance Changes :

  • Spiders are now a bit slower and only make a half heart of damage per attack
  • Fast Spiders and Undeads attack a bit less frequently
  • Floating Eyes move and turn when they aim a bit more slowly

Fixes :

  • 2 reward icons were swapped for the Nun
  • Added some missing texts for Chinese
  • Hopefully the "double nature whistle" bug should be fixed now

