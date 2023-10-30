It's Halloween!
Features :
- You can't craft a healing potion when you're full life
- You can't craft ammunitions when you're already maxed out
Balance Changes :
- Spiders are now a bit slower and only make a half heart of damage per attack
- Fast Spiders and Undeads attack a bit less frequently
- Floating Eyes move and turn when they aim a bit more slowly
Fixes :
- 2 reward icons were swapped for the Nun
- Added some missing texts for Chinese
- Hopefully the "double nature whistle" bug should be fixed now
