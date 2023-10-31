Update Announcement for Oct. 31st : New Content & Mechanism Optimization



Tips：

If you encounter any issues with the input, please restore the default settings in the options. (If you have a controller, please perform this operation on both the keyboard and controller tabs.)

# New Content

Sakura City New Boss: NAN-FIRE BITE.

New Combat Space Type: The [Black Market] and [Event].

# System

Added new Tactic Tree categories to the Tactic Codex.

After the beginner's tutorial, you can select any Prototype to play the game.

Added a feature for players to view update journals in the game.

# Combat

Reworked the boss, Defiling Eye.

Added the ability for players to use HP Mixtures while airborne.

Using an HP Mixture no longer makes you Invincible, but you can cancel it at any time. If you take fatal damage while using an HP Mixture, you cannot cancel the action, but you can prevent death.

Now, the Super Armor of the Watcher, Arakune, and Serpent of Destruction becomes broken for a while when their HP is low.

# Tactics and Entropy Corruption

Added the [Summon] button, which you can press to trigger the summoning effect of your Tactic. Removed the previous mechanic where you needed to crouch to trigger the summoning effect or wait for it to automatically trigger itself.

When selecting Tactics, you can now replace a non-upgraded starting Tactic in the trigger slot with another random Tactic of the same trigger slot.

Added Tactics: Splashing Mines, Storm of Skills, and Skill Light Spear.

Added Entropy Corruptions: Enemy Chance High HP, Enemy Intermittent Thunder, and Intermittent Butterflies.

Removed Entrophy Corruptions: Enemy Chance Revival, Intermittent Thunderbolts, and Intermittent Missiles.

[Reactive Mine] has been replaced with [Reactive Ring of Fire], and it now summons a Ring of Fire upon taking a hit.

[Place Mine] no longer gains multiple charges. Instead, the active Mine can now charge power to become increasingly more deadly.

All Slimes summoned by Tactics can now seek enemies.

[Smart Slime] has been replaced with [Splitting Slimes].

[Slimes] has been replaced with [Multiple Slimes]. It now summons two Slimes at the same time.

[Extra Mine Capacity] has been replaced with [Mine Cooldown], and it now reduces the cooldown of [Place Mine].

[Eternal Ice Spike] now shoots three spikes in a single shot.

[Poison Virulent Bombs] now instantly drop when enemies' Poison ticks all trigger at the same time.

Slimes summoned by [Summon Slime] can now attack an unlimited number of times.

[Struck Venom] has been replaced with [Legacy Skill Venom]. It now unleashes venom when players use a Legacy Skill.

[Legacy Skill Miasma] has been replaced with [Reactive Miasma]. It now releases miasma when players take damage.

While the Rend effect of [Basic Attack Rend] and [Skill Rend] is active, you can use basic attacks or skills to refresh the Rend effect, resetting its duration and the number of damage ticks.

[Skill Rend] has been replaced with [Targeted Puncture]. It now targets enemies inflicted with Rend, and Shadow Puncture instantly triggers all its Rend damage ticks but no longer knocks back enemies.

[Dash Flash] now only causes Flash when there are enemies nearby.

# Mind Training

The Mind Training now has 5 phases in a fixed order: Night City → Laboratory → Ruins → Sakura City → Space Omega.

When a Mind Training session is tallied, players can now select from a random set of Legacy Tactics based on their ratings.

Players can now give up on selecting Tactics in Mind Training and get compensated otherwise instead.

Adjusted the difficulty of the various main stages of Mind Training.

Players can now exchange for Potentials in the Exchange Space.

Players can now spend Exchange Points to draw multiple times while they are in a Sortitio Space.

The number of Elites Bosses in Space Omega has increased. Upon killing such an Elite and Boss, players will gain a buff that can weaken the ultimate boss, Susanoo, but these Elites and Bosses are optional.

The boss fight reward of Space Omega is now Exchange Points.

Added some stage mechanics and random stages.

Adjusted the monster layout of some stages.

# Bug Fixes and Other Optimizations