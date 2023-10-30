 Skip to content

Jetpack Kiwi update for 30 October 2023

New game mode added!

Share · View all patches · Build 12572590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jetpack Kiwi has been updated!

-Now you can play a new game mode called "ARCADE". In the Arcade Mode you have to beat the game with a fixed number of lives that you can increase defeating enemies.

  • A lot of minor and major bugs have been fixed too.

