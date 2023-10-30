 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 30 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.9) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fix: Placed anvils now work as expected.
  • Bug Fix: Outlaw's den was extra dark.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Careful Aim not showing up on Lumi's skill list.

Changed files in this update

