World CHAMPIONS: Decathlon update for 30 October 2023

NEW SEASON 11.23

Build 12572470

Patchnotes via Steam Community

World CHAMPIONS: Decathlon
NEW SEASON 11.23 will be available from NOVEMBER 1st!
All Winners of the previous Season are commemorated in the Hall of Fame.
Congratulations!

LAST HOURS TO WIN GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE in season 10.23!

This Season starts with:
_- a HUGE DISCOUNT! :)

  • new Player Statistics
  • new Leaderboards
  • bugs fixes, gameplay improvements and few surprises!_

New competition is on starting 11.2023!
Try to find Your place in the Top 10!
Good luck and see You on the Track and Field!

