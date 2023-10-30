 Skip to content

Cook-Out update for 30 October 2023

Minor Improvements — Now With Saved Progress Intact!

Build 12572465

  • Minor improvements for user reporting and (anonymous) tracking.
  • All saved progress, from game versions other than the one linked above, is kept intact.

