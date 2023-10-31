 Skip to content

RAILGRADE update for 31 October 2023

Patch #2 ChangeLog + Updates Annoucement

New Patch, Changelog, and Sandbox Timeline

Hello Everyone!

My name is Daniel. I am the lead programmer on Railgrade. I want to introduce this patch by saying every task, fix, change, or improvement, was motivated or suggested by player feedback. Every day I wake up, check your comments, reply when possible, and make tickets. Those tickets then feed into our work over the past two weeks.

This patch is meant to improve the early game experience, address as many quality of life requests as possible, and fix the high priority crashes and glitches players reported.

What might be most exciting: we've committed to launching Map Maker with Steamworks Integration on November 21st. All to work towards making Sandbox as big as possible!

Daniel

Full Changelog for Patch #2 [v4.8.43.1]

Features

  • Add branch direction hotkeys on pc
  • Make main menu song unlockable
  • Add option to disable screen edge scrolling

Regions

  • Add 2 new large free form missions which skip the tutorials

Gameplay

  • Make loaded trains take priority over empty trains
  • Remove hold & press requirement for tutorial dialog skipping
  • Speed up Tutorial 2 by removing basic WASD tutorial sections

UI

  • Make city level up cutscene wait until player has not performed actions for several seconds
  • Add input bindings for horizontal rotation
  • Make Overworld panning go faster when moving with momentum
  • Make it possible to pan while industry or train are selected
  • Make zeppelin pause during pause menu
  • Improve translations for traditional and simplified chinese achievements
  • Remove hotkey input guide from settings screen
  • Add titlebar to window during windowed graphic mode
  • Improve contrast of mouse cursor on Arctic maps

Bugs

  • Disable Raw USB inputs to prevent flight sticks and racing rigs from stealing input
  • Add deadzone to analog stick inputs before switching to controller mode
  • Fix typo in loading screen jokes
  • Make industry build menu evaluate buildability upon menu open not level load
  • Stop Tooltip from overlaying tutorial window
  • Fix windows desktop shortcut icon being low resolution
  • Fix DPI scaling mouse cursors under sized for the scale
  • Remove Emoji from short description

Crash Fixes

  • Fix crash reported by some Windows 11 Pro players
  • Fix GPU glitch reported by M1 Mac players
  • Fix crash reported by Intel Mac players

