Patch #2 ChangeLog + Updates Annoucement

New Patch, Changelog, and Sandbox Timeline

Hello Everyone!

My name is Daniel. I am the lead programmer on Railgrade. I want to introduce this patch by saying every task, fix, change, or improvement, was motivated or suggested by player feedback. Every day I wake up, check your comments, reply when possible, and make tickets. Those tickets then feed into our work over the past two weeks.

This patch is meant to improve the early game experience, address as many quality of life requests as possible, and fix the high priority crashes and glitches players reported.

What might be most exciting: we've committed to launching Map Maker with Steamworks Integration on November 21st. All to work towards making Sandbox as big as possible!

Daniel

Full Changelog for Patch #2 [v4.8.43.1]

Features

Add branch direction hotkeys on pc

Make main menu song unlockable

Add option to disable screen edge scrolling

Regions

Add 2 new large free form missions which skip the tutorials

Gameplay

Make loaded trains take priority over empty trains

Remove hold & press requirement for tutorial dialog skipping

Speed up Tutorial 2 by removing basic WASD tutorial sections

UI

Make city level up cutscene wait until player has not performed actions for several seconds

Add input bindings for horizontal rotation

Make Overworld panning go faster when moving with momentum

Make it possible to pan while industry or train are selected

Make zeppelin pause during pause menu

Improve translations for traditional and simplified chinese achievements

Remove hotkey input guide from settings screen

Add titlebar to window during windowed graphic mode

Improve contrast of mouse cursor on Arctic maps

Bugs

Disable Raw USB inputs to prevent flight sticks and racing rigs from stealing input

Add deadzone to analog stick inputs before switching to controller mode

Fix typo in loading screen jokes

Make industry build menu evaluate buildability upon menu open not level load

Stop Tooltip from overlaying tutorial window

Fix windows desktop shortcut icon being low resolution

Fix DPI scaling mouse cursors under sized for the scale

Remove Emoji from short description

Crash Fixes