Hello, Fountain Seekers!

We have one more small patch for you, fixing a couple of bugs.

Here's the list of changes:

Fixed the issue with the game freezing on time-skipping processes.

Fixed the bug with Small Palms not respawning. Now all trees with logs should respawn from a stump (except for Dead Tree, for obvious reasons).

Grass optimization.

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team