Love & Romance in Sandrock

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

Embark on a captivating romantic journey in My Time at Sandrock, where the tapestry of relationships unfolds with every heartfelt interaction. Begin by charming the locals through thoughtful gifts, shared moments, and lively town activities. As you delve deeper, unlock "heart" dialogue choices that eloquently express your growing interest.

Navigate the nuances of affection with clever strategies to increase favor, master the art of impactful gift-giving, and immerse yourself in delightful date activities that elevate your Social Energy and relationship points.

Proclaim your feelings with a Heart Knot! Yet, tread carefully in the realm of love, for jealousy may cast shadows if you explore multiple connections. The dating scene demands finesse, especially when the glisten of an Engagement Ring stirs emotions, triggering echoes of envy.

Apology Bears and the gentle embrace of break-ups become healing potions for mended hearts, offering a chance to start anew. The path to marriage unveils itself with the achievement of a Level 5 Workshop Yard and the presentation of a seasonally available Engagement Ring from the enigmatic Mysterious Man.



Each character weaves a unique tale, with varying depths of content to explore. Stay enchanted and anticipate potential updates as you navigate the intricate web of relationships, making Sandrock your canvas of love.

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website