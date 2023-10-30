Ver. 1.8.2 Some changes and updates

Until now, the only way to see the detailed status of a unit was through the "View Troops" or "Employment" commands,

It is now also displayed in the Pioneering, Developing, Building, Moving, Dismissing, Plotting, Appointing Lords, Scouting, and Dungeon Defeating commands.

Comments about the graphics and characteristics of your army units can only be seen in the "View Troops" command.

The map screen can now be scrolled by holding down the right mouse button (or left Ctrl) and dragging the map with the left mouse button.

Previously, units that could be hired with the "Hire Units" command could be bought with borrowed money, even if you had zero money, and you could fill up your troops even if you had no money.

However, if you borrowed money, your funds would go negative and you would not be able to move units until they were paid back, and their loyalty would decrease due to non-payment, and eventually they would quit.

Units found by volunteer troops and exploration were forced to cancel their membership if they did not have enough funds, so only hiring commands could borrow money.

However, this makes the rules ambiguous and it is misleading to allow players to go into debt unintentionally, so we have made it basically impossible to go into debt in hiring units.

It is still possible to default on a debt by incurring the cost of maintaining a unit, or by paying a settlement with the revolting lords.

The information about a territory can now be viewed by hovering the cursor over the territory window, but when the cursor is released, the window will switch to the territory being operated on.