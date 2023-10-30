Yet Another Update 0.4.2

Welcome, Survivor!
We're releasing a quick update to address some issues that appeared or (unfortunately) persisted in the version 0.4.1, while adding some QoL along the way.
- Powerups no longer spawn outside of the gameplay area.
- Pause menu now displays equipped weapons and their base and modified stats.
- Weapon upgrades on level-up interface now shows base values instead of modified by stats.
- Aiming AI improvements, should no longer target enemies outside of the weapon's range.
- Attack button rebinding added to the remap controls menu (for autofire option turned off).
- Added a short input pause to level-up/item-chest/sos screens to avoid accidentally selecting an option, especially when using the mouse (manual aim/mouse movement).
- Gameplay should no longer unpause when displaying interfaces.
- Experience gems should no longer increase in size.
- Fixed rare cases of Armor stat value becoming negative.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would occasionally deal critical damage.
- The experience bar should no longer drop to a negative value in rare cases.
- Fixed issues with incorrect display of certain stats in the pause menu (e.g. Armor: 1E+04).
- "Bombing Strike" ability fixed to not to display more indicators than the amount of dropped bombs.
- Item "Pills" fixed to work correctly + it now restores 50 HP/s for 20s, and reduces max HP by -50.
- "HoloGhost" ability now properly displays damage taken on the end screen.
- "It Takes Two" achievement fixed to properly require Default game mode.
Thank you for both your reports and your patience.
Have a blast fighting the Horde! See you next time!
ㅤStay awesome,
ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio
Changed files in this update