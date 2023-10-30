Yet Another Update 0.4.2

Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing a quick update to address some issues that appeared or (unfortunately) persisted in the version 0.4.1, while adding some QoL along the way.

Powerups no longer spawn outside of the gameplay area.

Pause menu now displays equipped weapons and their base and modified stats.

Weapon upgrades on level-up interface now shows base values instead of modified by stats.

Aiming AI improvements, should no longer target enemies outside of the weapon's range.

Attack button rebinding added to the remap controls menu (for autofire option turned off).

Added a short input pause to level-up/item-chest/sos screens to avoid accidentally selecting an option, especially when using the mouse (manual aim/mouse movement).

Gameplay should no longer unpause when displaying interfaces.

Experience gems should no longer increase in size.

Fixed rare cases of Armor stat value becoming negative.

Fixed an issue where enemies would occasionally deal critical damage.

The experience bar should no longer drop to a negative value in rare cases.

Fixed issues with incorrect display of certain stats in the pause menu (e.g. Armor: 1E+04).

"Bombing Strike" ability fixed to not to display more indicators than the amount of dropped bombs.

Item "Pills" fixed to work correctly + it now restores 50 HP/s for 20s, and reduces max HP by -50.

"HoloGhost" ability now properly displays damage taken on the end screen.

"It Takes Two" achievement fixed to properly require Default game mode.

Thank you for both your reports and your patience.

Have a blast fighting the Horde! See you next time!

ㅤStay awesome,

ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163330/