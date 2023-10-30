 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yet Another Zombie Survivors update for 30 October 2023

Yet Another Update 0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12572121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing a quick update to address some issues that appeared or (unfortunately) persisted in the version 0.4.1, while adding some QoL along the way.

  • Powerups no longer spawn outside of the gameplay area.
  • Pause menu now displays equipped weapons and their base and modified stats.
  • Weapon upgrades on level-up interface now shows base values instead of modified by stats.
  • Aiming AI improvements, should no longer target enemies outside of the weapon's range.
  • Attack button rebinding added to the remap controls menu (for autofire option turned off).
  • Added a short input pause to level-up/item-chest/sos screens to avoid accidentally selecting an option, especially when using the mouse (manual aim/mouse movement).
  • Gameplay should no longer unpause when displaying interfaces.
  • Experience gems should no longer increase in size.
  • Fixed rare cases of Armor stat value becoming negative.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would occasionally deal critical damage.
  • The experience bar should no longer drop to a negative value in rare cases.
  • Fixed issues with incorrect display of certain stats in the pause menu (e.g. Armor: 1E+04).
  • "Bombing Strike" ability fixed to not to display more indicators than the amount of dropped bombs.
  • Item "Pills" fixed to work correctly + it now restores 50 HP/s for 20s, and reduces max HP by -50.
  • "HoloGhost" ability now properly displays damage taken on the end screen.
  • "It Takes Two" achievement fixed to properly require Default game mode.

Thank you for both your reports and your patience.
Have a blast fighting the Horde! See you next time!

ㅤStay awesome,
ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163330/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2163331 Depot 2163331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link