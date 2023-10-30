Studio Bot Maker Release 6 is here! Let's glance over what's new:
Changelog
- Fixed Add & Remove Role
- Started allowing capitals & spaces in event names
- Updated "get argument" to accomodate for more than just the command message!
- Fixed Get Member Info > Joined At Date
- Added "Get Text Length"
- Fixed typo in calculate ("Substraction")
- Added "Reaction List" in "Get Message Info"
- Added "Get Reaction Info"
- Updated Await Reaction
- Updated Reaction Events
- Added "Replace"
Star of the Show!
Parameter Options - They're finally here!
Changed files in this update