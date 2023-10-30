 Skip to content

Studio Bot Maker update for 30 October 2023

Studio Bot Maker - Release 6

Last edited by Wendy

Studio Bot Maker Release 6 is here! Let's glance over what's new:

Changelog

  • Fixed Add & Remove Role
  • Started allowing capitals & spaces in event names
  • Updated "get argument" to accomodate for more than just the command message!
  • Fixed Get Member Info > Joined At Date
  • Added "Get Text Length"
  • Fixed typo in calculate ("Substraction")
  • Added "Reaction List" in "Get Message Info"
  • Added "Get Reaction Info"
  • Updated Await Reaction
  • Updated Reaction Events
  • Added "Replace"

Star of the Show!

Parameter Options - They're finally here!

