Patch 1.3.13

- Halloween is here!
- All the new Vet buildings got Halloween wall decorations
- Popups get triggered even they taking items from delivery boxes, not only by picking up items from the world
- Corrected clinic popup description and its functionality
- Corrected opening popup for cleaning ears
- Corrected opening X-ray machine popup
- Corrected opening Horse Shelter DLC and Puppies & Kittens DLC popups
- Healing pets popup is now also shown by picking up claw clippers and hoof files
- Improved graphics and corrected position for Halloween decorations
- Humans are not being removed after time countdown if matched pet is now not longer available to match again
- A person matched with an animal for adoption will no longer have a countdown after which they will be removed from the database - this led to the possibility of promising an animal to multiple people and creating a queue of cars that couldn't be removed in any way other than restarting the game
- An animal matched with someone will no longer be available for the player to adopt - the car has already been dispatched to pick up the animal, it cannot be stopped, and the player must learn to live with the consequences of their actions
