巴哈姆特2外傳-來戰吧 update for 30 October 2023

The game has been officially released

30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I want to say sorry to everyone... I made a mistake in my STEAM operation, and as a result, the game was released earlier than 10/30.
Mainly because I misjudged the time difference and forgot that there is still October 31st. As a result, it was officially put on sale just now.
I originally wanted to use these two days to test it more...
Now that it has been put on the shelves, it seems that there is no way to go back and take it off the shelves, so I can only wish you all a happy game!

