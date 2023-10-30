 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 30 October 2023

Sorry！restored to the old version

Last edited by Wendy

Sorry, there may be some problems with SDK update, the version is temporarily restored to the old version
Maybe the SDK version is too old, although STEAM can not start but the folder can play directly
For the sake of security, now I temporarily switch back to the old version, and wait for me to re-export the package and upload it again with the new SDK

