Grand Strokers update for 30 October 2023

"The Monster Mosh" v51

"The Monster Mosh" v51

30 October 2023

Build 12571848

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted drops on Water Raid Boss, Creature from the Darkened La'Coom.

-Added a story called "Frank's Tower" : Parts 1-4 in the "Tower of Peril".

-Added the 8 original bosses as INCARNATE bosses for super high end levels complete with a new MONSTER drop each!! This new area is called "The Monster Mosh".

-Added ton of places to interact with / inspect.

-Fixed Divine grave so you can view. Was programmed incorrectly.

-Added you can walk over the sewer lids in town.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT, my friends!

-NCG-

