美利坚英雄传说：第二次革命战争 The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War update for 30 October 2023

v0.4.9

取消了历史事件（恶棍烧毁塔潘的小木屋）中主角的装备损失。
在击退边界匪徒中新增了战前准备阶段。
CG优化。
角色头像优化。
角色技能优化。
伍德新增【身手矫健】技能。
安东尼新增【钢铁之躯】【热血斗士】技能。
辛普森新增【乐观】技能。

