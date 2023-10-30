- Added female dwarves!
- Increased arrow speed and flying distance of 'Staggering Shot'
- Increased throwing speed of 'Axe Throw'
- Fixed several bugs when attacking dragons with magic
- Fixed a bug where Avalanche could get interrupted
- Fixed a bug where Armor Penetration was not applied correctly
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Patch v1.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
