Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Patch v1.3.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added female dwarves!
  • Increased arrow speed and flying distance of 'Staggering Shot'
  • Increased throwing speed of 'Axe Throw'
  • Fixed several bugs when attacking dragons with magic
  • Fixed a bug where Avalanche could get interrupted
  • Fixed a bug where Armor Penetration was not applied correctly

