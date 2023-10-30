 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 30 October 2023

0.4.1

-New vehicle: M4A3E2!
-Weapon upgrades are now a permanent event in roadmap!
-Due to the trick of witches, all projectiles have transformed into pumpkins!
-Reduced traction for some wheeled vehicles to decreased the chance of rolling over.

Balance adjustments:
-Modified the effect of the "Capped" affix: Penetration +2.
-Modified the effect of the "Ballistic Capped" prefix: Penetration +20%.
-Modified the effect of the "Rocket-Propelled" prefix: Muzzle velocity +30%.
-Increased the Damage of Panther G to 3 and the critical to 30%.

