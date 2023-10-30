Update, Version 20231030

English

[Egypt]The shady merchant that randomly appears in the abandoned house now sells human hearts at a very high price.

[Item]Human Hearts can now be directly used to restore a small amount of HP in case you are really hungry. It now also has the item tag of "food." Thus, certain special attributions can modify its effect.

[Butterfly]Added butterfly support for the Saint's Refuge. You can now teleport out of this cave or go to other Egypt locations if they are unlocked.

[Butterfly]After you start the quest in the Grand Library, you shall now be able to teleport to the safe room where the librarians are hiding in the Grand Library from any outdoor areas in Egypt.

[The Black Pyramid]After Chapter 2, if you decide to keep the connection between the two worlds, this location will have some of Ishida's vampiric researchers.

[Butterfly]After Chapter 2, if you decide to keep the connection between the two worlds, you can teleport to the Black Pyramid from any outdoor area in the otherworldly version of Egypt.

[The House near the Paddy Field]When the music box plays, the background music will now pause so that it may allow you to hear the clue more clearly.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added new a document: The Investigator's Note #3

[Weapon]New Weapon: Mazhu's Club. (A club with great healing power from that old Stone Age.)

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a dead body of a postman. You can find Mazhu's Club on it.

[The House near the Paddy Field]There is now an animation on the wall that indicates something is wrong with the wall before you unlock the secret room by the music puzzle.

Fixed a bug that causes array-type special attributions to not display correctly on a weapon's detail window. It's a display issue. So, don't worry. Everything is still there.

简体中文

【埃及】在被废弃的房屋中随机出现的可疑的商人现在会高价贩卖人类心脏。

【物品】人类心脏现在可以被直接使用来恢复极少量的生命值。如果你确实很饿的话。同时，它现在也有了【食物】的物品标签。因此，特定的某些特殊属性可以调整其效果。

【蝴蝶之翼】加入了对贤者洞穴的蝴蝶支持。你现在可以传送出这个洞穴，也可能前往埃及的其它区域（如果已经解锁的话）

【蝴蝶之翼】在你开始大图书馆的任务之后，你现在可以从任何埃及的室外区域传送到大图书馆内那间比较安全的房间。

【黑暗金字塔】在第二章结束后，如果你决定不切断两个世界的连接。那么这个地方会有一些石田的吸血鬼研究员。

【蝴蝶之翼】在第二章结束后，如果你决定不切断两个世界的连接。那么你可以在异世界埃及的任何室外区域传送到黑暗金字塔。

【水田近家】在音乐盒播放的时候，背景音乐会暂时中断，以便可以更好地听清线索。

【水田近家】加入了新文档：调查员的笔记#3

【武器】新武器：马祖的棍棒。（有治疗能力的棍棒，来自那个古老的石器时代。）

【水田近家】加入了一具邮递员的尸体。你可以在上面找到马祖的棍棒。

【水田近家】在你通过音乐谜题打开秘密房间前，现在会有动画让你发现墙壁上有不正常的地方。

修复了一个导致数组类的特殊属性在武器的说明中显示不正确的Bug。只是个显示错误，所以不用担心，所有的特殊属性还都在那里。

