This update fixes a bug that prevented you from unlocking the "Complete the Game" achievement.
If you have already completed every scene in every size, that achievement will be unlocked the next time you start the game.
Thanks for playing the game and for supporting us!
Buddy and Friends on Halloween update for 30 October 2023
Small update
