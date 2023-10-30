 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buddy and Friends on Halloween update for 30 October 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 12571396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,
This update fixes a bug that prevented you from unlocking the "Complete the Game" achievement.
If you have already completed every scene in every size, that achievement will be unlocked the next time you start the game.
Thanks for playing the game and for supporting us!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2592041 Depot 2592041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2592042 Depot 2592042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link