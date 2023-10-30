 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Legend of Santa update for 30 October 2023

Small Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12571371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added art and animation to the game over screen
  • Added extra art for a mid-game cutscene

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2462661 Depot 2462661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2462662 Depot 2462662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2462663 Depot 2462663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link