- The prices of laboratory unlocking and gift items have been significantly reduced.
- Fixed a bug where certain bgm was not displayed when the story was in progress (immediately after Program Master appeared)
- Fixed an issue where the camera would move to a strange place when using 'Destruction' on the final boss.
Chrono Ark update for 30 October 2023
Chrono Ark EA 2.01d Reduced credit usage, bug fixes
