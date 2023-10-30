 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 30 October 2023

Chrono Ark EA 2.01d Reduced credit usage, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12571314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The prices of laboratory unlocking and gift items have been significantly reduced.
  • Fixed a bug where certain bgm was not displayed when the story was in progress (immediately after Program Master appeared)
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would move to a strange place when using 'Destruction' on the final boss.

Changed files in this update

64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link