This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On October 26th, Morbid: The Lords of Ire featured as part of the Merge Games booth at FORMAT 2023!

_"We are a nightlife movement for gamers and non-gamers alike who are leading a revolution throughout the UK to change the game.

Building a community unlike any seen before through the power of community-driven development, we are unifying two worlds to create an event unlike any of its kind.

We host large scale gaming and nightlife culture events, where we host a wide variety of music, culture, and entertainment artists, video game studio headliners, brands and community leaders all throughout the country to create an event experience to remember."_ -FORMAT.GG

Held at The Impossible in Manchester, UK, it was great to see so many people at the event visit the booth and play Morbid: The Lords of Ire - the reception to the game was amazing!

We wanted to share some images from the event and celebrate Morbid, and we can't wait to share more of the game with you all soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2171560/Morbid_The_Lords_of_Ire/











https://store.steampowered.com/app/2171560/Morbid_The_Lords_of_Ire/