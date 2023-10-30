 Skip to content

三界 update for 30 October 2023

v5-3844 changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12571304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bug caused by the client frame time and the server frame time being out of sync is fixed
Fixed the bug that the invincibility frame of the dodge function was incorrect
Fixed the bug that the end time of the Divine Soul - Heavenly Thunder attack range was inconsistent with the server
Fixed the bug that the neural network AI judged incorrectly for certain exercises
Fixed a bug where it was no longer possible to attack in battle mode due to a bug in the status and window after resurrection

All the basic values of the mind method have been adjusted
All Mind Enhancement increases are adjusted for each time
Balance the combat attributes of high-level demons
Lowered the benchmark value of the Five Elements Dan Ash

