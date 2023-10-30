v5-3844 changelog

The bug caused by the client frame time and the server frame time being out of sync is fixed

Fixed the bug that the invincibility frame of the dodge function was incorrect

Fixed the bug that the end time of the Divine Soul - Heavenly Thunder attack range was inconsistent with the server

Fixed the bug that the neural network AI judged incorrectly for certain exercises

Fixed a bug where it was no longer possible to attack in battle mode due to a bug in the status and window after resurrection

All the basic values of the mind method have been adjusted

All Mind Enhancement increases are adjusted for each time

Balance the combat attributes of high-level demons

Lowered the benchmark value of the Five Elements Dan Ash