Ranch Simulator v1.0 Out Now! | Unreal Engine 5 Update Now Available

Hello ranchers,

We're excited to announce that Ranch Sim's huge Unreal Engine 5 update is out now, delivering enhanced visuals, lighting, environments, oil production and much more! This also marks the end of our Early Access period. While this is an exciting milestone it is certainly not the end - we have plenty more to come as we will be continuing to support the game after launch including with free updates and patches.

This update features...

Enriched visuals (environments, lighting and more)

Optimisation improvements

New animal models

New animations

Oil production

New vehicle physics

And more

We want to offer a special thanks to those of you who played the unstable versions of this update and helped to test it!

Save Compatibility

We know that your ranch progress is important to you, so we want to be as clear as possible regarding save wipes. Please be aware that your old saves from the previous Unreal Engine 4 version of the game will not work with the new Unreal Engine 5 version. (And if you have played an unstable version of the UE5 update your save may not work with the public version of the update)

Now that we have hit v1.0, we foresee no further save wipes.

Unreal Engine 4 Version Still Available to Play

While we strongly encourage everyone to play the new and improved UE5 version of Ranch Sim, we also wanted to offer you the option of sticking to the old UE4 version and continuing to play with your existing saves.

Please be aware that all future Ranch Sim updates and patches will only be released for the UE5 version of the game. In addition, to play multiplayer with others, all players will need to be on the same branch (e.g. if you are playing the UE4 version you will not be able to play online with a friend who is playing the UE5 version).

To access the old UE4 version of the game, you will need to switch to the Unreal Engine 4 branch.

To access the UE4 branch, do the following:

Load up Steam and head to your Library

Right click on Ranch Simulator and then select ‘Properties’

Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select ‘unreal_engine_4_branch’ (no password needed)

This will then download the old UE4 version for you

What's to Come?

We will be continuing to support the game after launch including with free updates and patches - focusing on bug fixes, quality of life improvements and optimisation. Do keep the feedback coming and let us know how you're getting on!

The first post-launch content update we will release is the much requested pets update! Keep an eye out for news on your fluffy friends - we'll be adding cats and dogs to the game.

We can also confirm that Steam achievements are on the way!

In the new year we'll reveal our post-launch roadmap. As always, we want to hear your thoughts and suggestions - make sure to join the Discord and let us know what you'd like to see added!

Celebrate v1.0 Launch With our Biggest Discount Yet

If you've been considering gifting a copy of Ranch Sim to a friend so you can take on the rancher's life together, now's a fantastic time to do it. We're celebrating the game's v1.0 launch with our biggest discount yet.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1119730

Lumen global lighting system added (option for high end PCs. Increases GPU resource consumption, recommended to be used in conjunction with DLSS)

Improved version of the game world, using all the features of the new engine

New TSR anti-aliasing system

New improved wolf model and animations

New improved models and animations of roosters and chicks

Ability to skip all introductory quests at the start of the game

Ability to build an oil rig for additional passive income

Improved performance with a large number of animals

Now you can destroy the tent

Added new horse locomotion with additional animations and movements

Full controller support (key remapping for controllers coming soon)

Reworked animations

New car physics

The garage and old barn are now completely destructible

New items icons in the store

Increased cooler capacity

Sound from rain and wind is now muffled indoors

Leaves flying in the air in a strong wind

Thank you!

Lastly, we just wanted to say a massive thank you to every single one of you who have supported us by purchasing Ranch Sim in Early Access. It sounds cliché, but we genuinely couldn't have done any of this without you - without your passion, feedback, suggestions, bug reports and everything else.

We hope you enjoy the UE5 update and are looking forward to our post-launch updates!

Thanks,

The Ranch Sim Team