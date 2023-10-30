 Skip to content

Secret Neighbor update for 30 October 2023

Steam hotfix rolling out your way

Secret Neighbor update for 30 October 2023

Build 12571111

Hey Hey, witches, pumpkins, and spooky ghosts in Raven Brooks!

We’ve rolled out a hotfix for Steam, solving some popular issues after the Halloween Update to make your experience in Secret Neighbor a bit better. ✨

author: Steam Hotfix, version 1.6.0.1

  • Brave is not angry anymore or their redhead has been fixed in other words;
  • Pan got a slight boost with an HP increase from 30 to 50;
  • Issues with secret doors animation and flying characters have been fixed.

We wish you a nice time this spooky season and a lucky key hunt!

