Steam hotfix rolling out your way

Hey Hey, witches, pumpkins, and spooky ghosts in Raven Brooks!
We’ve rolled out a hotfix for Steam, solving some popular issues after the Halloween Update to make your experience in Secret Neighbor a bit better. ✨
author: Steam Hotfix, version 1.6.0.1
- Brave is not angry anymore or their redhead has been fixed in other words;
- Pan got a slight boost with an HP increase from 30 to 50;
- Issues with secret doors animation and flying characters have been fixed.
We wish you a nice time this spooky season and a lucky key hunt!
Be in the Know at https://www.secretneighbor.com/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/
Changed files in this update