Steam hotfix rolling out your way

Hey Hey, witches, pumpkins, and spooky ghosts in Raven Brooks!

We’ve rolled out a hotfix for Steam, solving some popular issues after the Halloween Update to make your experience in Secret Neighbor a bit better. ✨

author: Steam Hotfix, version 1.6.0.1

Brave is not angry anymore or their redhead has been fixed in other words;

Pan got a slight boost with an HP increase from 30 to 50;

Issues with secret doors animation and flying characters have been fixed.

We wish you a nice time this spooky season and a lucky key hunt!

