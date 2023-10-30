Optimized for 2023-10-30
- Update the appearance of the human character model
- Optimize merge rendering of human character models
- Optimize monster character model merge rendering
- Tweaked how enemy AI can't be found by the player when hiding
- Fixed a status error when AI used a bow and arrow
- Fixed the status animation where the character would be blown up repeatedly
- Optimized the effects of the device being hit
- Fixed the foot position error of the protagonist's standby action
- Fixed an edge error on the forest map in Survival mode
- Added a footstep system, which can not make different sounds when stepping on different materials
- Fixed excessive sound effects of drones and automatic sentry guns
- Tweaked enemy AI to make it visible to players even when injured
- Tweaked the UI representation for gaining experience
- Teammate AI now has a chance to heal itself after falling to the ground
- Fixed the maximum amount of time AI can hide
- Optimized some AI search logic for players
- Optimized LOD automatic degradation system for AI characters
- Adjusted the lighting effect of various weather
- Reduced the impact of noise on the player while running
- Optimized the generation mode of melee effects and throwing effects as object pool
- Increased footstep volume for all characters
- Optimized AI aiming logic when throwing items
- Modified bandage doubles the therapeutic effect
- Modify the therapeutic effect of the first aid needle to fill all the blood volume
- Added more tips
- Fixed AI field of view distance difference between relaxed state and alert state
- Fixed AI alert rise algorithm to make it easier for players to hide
- Lengthened the existence time of ordinary AI after death, and changed items to body pick-up
- Fixed air wall and projectile collision issues on defense map
Next will continue to prepare the big version update, more game content will come, I wish you a good day! I will continue to cheer!
Changed files in this update