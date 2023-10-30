 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized for 2023-10-30

  1. Update the appearance of the human character model
  2. Optimize merge rendering of human character models
  3. Optimize monster character model merge rendering
  4. Tweaked how enemy AI can't be found by the player when hiding
  5. Fixed a status error when AI used a bow and arrow
  6. Fixed the status animation where the character would be blown up repeatedly
  7. Optimized the effects of the device being hit
  8. Fixed the foot position error of the protagonist's standby action
  9. Fixed an edge error on the forest map in Survival mode
  10. Added a footstep system, which can not make different sounds when stepping on different materials
  11. Fixed excessive sound effects of drones and automatic sentry guns
  12. Tweaked enemy AI to make it visible to players even when injured
  13. Tweaked the UI representation for gaining experience
  14. Teammate AI now has a chance to heal itself after falling to the ground
  15. Fixed the maximum amount of time AI can hide
  16. Optimized some AI search logic for players
  17. Optimized LOD automatic degradation system for AI characters
  18. Adjusted the lighting effect of various weather
  19. Reduced the impact of noise on the player while running
  20. Optimized the generation mode of melee effects and throwing effects as object pool
  21. Increased footstep volume for all characters
  22. Optimized AI aiming logic when throwing items
  23. Modified bandage doubles the therapeutic effect
  24. Modify the therapeutic effect of the first aid needle to fill all the blood volume
  25. Added more tips
  26. Fixed AI field of view distance difference between relaxed state and alert state
  27. Fixed AI alert rise algorithm to make it easier for players to hide
  28. Lengthened the existence time of ordinary AI after death, and changed items to body pick-up
  29. Fixed air wall and projectile collision issues on defense map

Next will continue to prepare the big version update, more game content will come, I wish you a good day! I will continue to cheer!

