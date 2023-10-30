 Skip to content

The Last Game update for 30 October 2023

v4.0.1 released - Completion marks and bugfixes

v4.0.1 released - Completion marks and bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • add a completion mark on characters when they beat a final boss

Bugfixes:

  • fix display issues on the list of discovered items and run items
  • avoid possible bugs when using the "restart room" or "restart floor" items

