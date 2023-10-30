v4.0.1 released - Completion marks and bugfixes

New features:
- add a completion mark on characters when they beat a final boss
Bugfixes:
- fix display issues on the list of discovered items and run items
- avoid possible bugs when using the "restart room" or "restart floor" items
