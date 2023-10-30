GM Database Update: October Regular Update Notice

Hello, this is Allaf Games!
In the regular update for October the GM Database feature has been updated.
There are a total of four features in the GM Database!
-
You can now check mails now.
By speaking to the GM and selecting the Mail tab, you can see mails!
-
Target
Now, GM will analyze the data obtained from the server and display it in a readable format.
By tapping on the Target tab, you can check the data obtained so far!
-
Enemy Data, Team Member Info (Scheduled for update in November)
Miyaoong and GM are collaborating to collect data on Valkyries members (mid-bosses)...
According to the GM, once enough data is gathered, this feature will be unveiled!
Also, information about Rinasita team members will be updated as soon as it's compiled. :D
See you at our Rinascita hideout!
- Additional modification: In Adam's shop upgrade, the maximum umber of Option Resets for "Dice of Fate" has been changed from 6 to 8
If you experience game execution problems after the update,
please perform a file integrity check first.
■ How to conduct a file integrity check:
https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
Changed files in this update