GM Database Update: October Regular Update Notice

Hello, this is Allaf Games!

In the regular update for October the GM Database feature has been updated.

There are a total of four features in the GM Database!

Mail

You can now check mails now.

By speaking to the GM and selecting the Mail tab, you can see mails!

Target

Now, GM will analyze the data obtained from the server and display it in a readable format.

By tapping on the Target tab, you can check the data obtained so far!

Enemy Data, Team Member Info (Scheduled for update in November)

Miyaoong and GM are collaborating to collect data on Valkyries members (mid-bosses)...

According to the GM, once enough data is gathered, this feature will be unveiled!

Also, information about Rinasita team members will be updated as soon as it's compiled. :D

See you at our Rinascita hideout!

Additional modification: In Adam's shop upgrade, the maximum umber of Option Resets for "Dice of Fate" has been changed from 6 to 8

If you experience game execution problems after the update,

please perform a file integrity check first.

■ How to conduct a file integrity check:

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB