 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X Invader update for 30 October 2023

GM Database Update: October Regular Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12570850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Allaf Games!

In the regular update for October the GM Database feature has been updated.
There are a total of four features in the GM Database!

  • Mail
    You can now check mails now.
    By speaking to the GM and selecting the Mail tab, you can see mails!

  • Target
    Now, GM will analyze the data obtained from the server and display it in a readable format.
    By tapping on the Target tab, you can check the data obtained so far!

  • Enemy Data, Team Member Info (Scheduled for update in November)
    Miyaoong and GM are collaborating to collect data on Valkyries members (mid-bosses)...
    According to the GM, once enough data is gathered, this feature will be unveiled!
    Also, information about Rinasita team members will be updated as soon as it's compiled. :D

See you at our Rinascita hideout!

  • Additional modification: In Adam's shop upgrade, the maximum umber of Option Resets for "Dice of Fate" has been changed from 6 to 8

If you experience game execution problems after the update,
please perform a file integrity check first.

■ How to conduct a file integrity check:
https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2090761 Depot 2090761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link