Fixed Major Issue - Crashing

On top of the recent preview updates described , ive also gone through and corrected two major errors which were game breaking.
- Fixed Crash when hovering over a ship as it is destroyed. This was a bug i should have caught earlier and was due to the UI and Ship Destroy systems writing to different command buffers.
- Fixed Crash when multiple ships attack. This was fixed moving to a single thread on the weapons collision handling, When multiple ships attacked there was potential for parrallel writing to same array entry at same time which is game breaking. Since per frame this should only deal with 10's of entries it shouldnt be a problem moving to single thread for this system.
