Share · View all patches · Build 12570761 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 16:33:19 UTC by Wendy

v0.1.3.9

Halloween Update

Unlocked all weapons & Special weapons (can be now found in any weapon crate)

Fixed Gatecrasher + sound (decreased range so it does not affect the player at more than 50 cm distance)

Loading optimizations, bug-fixing and game tweaks.

Thank you for playing!