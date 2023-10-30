Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.1.5

Hi guys,

here's the changelog for the 1.1.5 release, thank you for your support and requests to make Tribe: Primitive Builder the best game possible!

In response to feedback about building management issues, we added: The ability to change the names of buildings in the tribe panel. Drag and drop functionality for buildings in the tribe panel, allowing you to rearrange their display order in any tab.



The ability to view the inventory of all storages and marketplaces when you enter one of them, with left and right arrows next to the building's name.



In response to feedback about the difficulty of gathering enough leather in the Sand Land, we added: Hawk's Eye now highlights animals within its range for its entire duration. There are more animals nearby the SandLand's Altar



In response to feedback about the long distances to travel in the Grass Land when completing early quests, we added: A new location for tribesmen to spend time near the Altar's cave.

Tribesmen will be able to travel and stay there already in the next patches. It shouldn't collide with buildings built by players, if so, please let us know or use your hammer to disassemble that hut and move it to another location. You can also keep playing the old version "1.1.3" available in the "Betas" tab of the Steam app (choose "old-version-1.1.3" branch).

Many new spawn points of herbs and sticks needed for rituals along the entrance path to the Altar's cave. Added an auto-run option, with the default key being ']' (customizable in the options). Added a workshop next to the first Altar in the Altar's cave, allowing players to craft items without returning to the starting location.



Bug fixes and minor changes: Mouse wheel assignment in the keybindings now works correctly - keep the cursor over the key assignment field and click or scroll to assign mouse button. The Split window no longer closes when a new item appears in storage or the backpack, unless changes in the backpack make splitting impossible. Every few days, sleeping forces an additional respawn of resources, regardless of distances from player. Fixed several places where players could get stuck between rocks. Animals will no longer get stuck on their territory boundary. Campfires near the Grass Land Altar now have the correct sound and lighting. Food quantity and other info in the Tribe Panel under the Storages tab refreshes correctly now. Improved and optimized culling distances for many objects in all Lands. Improved the appearance of ponds in the Stone Land. Improved the appearance of the inhabited area in the Volcano Land. Fixed crash when loading bridge scaffold when in was built in a specific way Added a marker for an empty space in the Ocean Gate area as part of the Build a Marketplace quest.



Steam Input configuration (Controller Support)

Steam Input configuration is an optional solution for a lack of controller support. It is a setup designed to function as a keyboard layout binding.

You can use it as is, or you can consider it as a base template to set up your own configuration.

Here's a quick guide:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34986580/b43f2cd0ad11965b5ba5a7b1f82a67244bd86a3e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34986580/386b34bf31f66f373071247fa08a9413a4368e0f.png)[/url]