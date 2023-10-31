 Skip to content

Helping the Hotties update for 31 October 2023

Bug Fix for "4K ASMR Ultimate experience" DLC

Fixed minigame bugs for Violet's volleyball minigame, and videogame minigame while being watched by Belle.

