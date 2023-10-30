Update Alpha 0.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12570686 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 11:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello to everybody,

I have been working hard and bringing many improvements and features to the game.

Let's imagine them.

You can each collect your daily reward in the main menu of the game.

I will gradually improve the daily rewards, and in addition to Coins, it will be possible to obtain random items.

There are slot machines available in the lobby. Don't be addicted :D

You can win anything. Let's Go!

You can purchase main menu skins and be original.

More characters and skins will be added soon.

Enjoy the game and recommend this game to your acquaintances and friends.

It's time to challenge them to a duel!

FussyCraft