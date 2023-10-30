 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Royale King update for 30 October 2023

Update Alpha 0.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12570686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

I have been working hard and bringing many improvements and features to the game.

Let's imagine them.

You can each collect your daily reward in the main menu of the game.
I will gradually improve the daily rewards, and in addition to Coins, it will be possible to obtain random items.

There are slot machines available in the lobby. Don't be addicted :D
You can win anything. Let's Go!

You can purchase main menu skins and be original.

More characters and skins will be added soon.
Enjoy the game and recommend this game to your acquaintances and friends.
It's time to challenge them to a duel!

FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631521 Depot 2631521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link