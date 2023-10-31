Halloween limited costume Now Available!

Happy Halloween！
Ricky has turned zombie for Zombie Soup's limited time spooktacular Halloween event!
Continue the adventure with our zombified hero and fight against monsters who are also out to trick - or EAT you!"
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update