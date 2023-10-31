 Skip to content

Zombie Soup update for 31 October 2023

Halloween limited costume Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12570592

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween！

Ricky has turned zombie for Zombie Soup's limited time spooktacular Halloween event!
Continue the adventure with our zombified hero and fight against monsters who are also out to trick - or EAT you!"

