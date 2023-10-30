Additional Horror elements Build V1.46

-Added more jump scares and weird things happening on the island. This is a semi big update.

One big feedback from the community/review was that the game doesn't have enough horror. I will add those slowly every update patches and make sure that this game is a horror farming simulator. The updates will continue until this game feels like a horror game which was my initial game design. The game will feel incredibly different from first release to when I finish implementing all the horror ideas. Give me like 2 weeks-1 month to finish these ideas.