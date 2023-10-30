- Added new music.
- Fixed a bug in the animation of climbing the chains.
- Fixed the bug of dealing damage to the spearman.
- Added fall damage to the kopjack.
- Added slingers to some arenas.
- Improved arenas a bit. Now enemies attack not immediately, but with some delay.
- Updated the interaction badge, now the badge shows the button to press.
- Fixed a bug in the accumulation of the Cannibalism mutation effect.
- Fixed incorrect loot size of some mobs.
Soulbind: Tales Of The Underworld update for 30 October 2023
New music for locations is already in the game
Patchnotes via Steam Community
