Soulbind: Tales Of The Underworld update for 30 October 2023

New music for locations is already in the game

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new music.
  • Fixed a bug in the animation of climbing the chains.
  • Fixed the bug of dealing damage to the spearman.
  • Added fall damage to the kopjack.
  • Added slingers to some arenas.
  • Improved arenas a bit. Now enemies attack not immediately, but with some delay.
  • Updated the interaction badge, now the badge shows the button to press.
  • Fixed a bug in the accumulation of the Cannibalism mutation effect.
  • Fixed incorrect loot size of some mobs.

