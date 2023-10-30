Improvements
- Also show people's age in their tooltip when there's no relationship yet
- Don't cancel repairing objects when uncomfortable
Fixes
- Fixed the tile tool not being able to flood when there are no tiles on a level yet
- Fixed walls not drawing their shadow gradient on higher floors
- Fixed being able to have leading and trailing spaces in various names
- Fixed not being able to ask lot staff to leave when invited
- Fixed being able to order from lot staff when invited
- Fixed particles from rooms above rendering on lower floors
- Fixed a crash when loading a demo save in the full game for the first time
Changed files in this update