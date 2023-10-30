 Skip to content

Tiny Life update for 30 October 2023

0.37.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12570327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Also show people's age in their tooltip when there's no relationship yet
  • Don't cancel repairing objects when uncomfortable

Fixes

  • Fixed the tile tool not being able to flood when there are no tiles on a level yet
  • Fixed walls not drawing their shadow gradient on higher floors
  • Fixed being able to have leading and trailing spaces in various names
  • Fixed not being able to ask lot staff to leave when invited
  • Fixed being able to order from lot staff when invited
  • Fixed particles from rooms above rendering on lower floors
  • Fixed a crash when loading a demo save in the full game for the first time

