IT'S HALLOWEEN

Hi there guys!

I wanted to announce that the new Halloween update of Monster College has just been released and includes the whole new Chapter 6 with more than 1200 images and 20 animations.

There are also patches on previous chapters:

Fixed non-looping video flicker.

Fixed some typos at the end of Ch05.

Added a missing video in a previous Ch03 scene (Grace at the lake).

Minor bug fixes.

To learn more about the game visit the community page.