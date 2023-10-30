0.885 is now live!

Hello!
I've updated the game. I've had continued focus on upscaling UI graphics. Most of it is now done. The remainder will be done if necessary when I start updating all the windows in the game.
I've also focused on loading performance, as loading large cities was getting very heavy. These changes should show some noticable improvements, some of which also improve performance when running the city, as loading vehicles should now be more efficient.
On top of that, there have been some minor fixes to bugs I've come across!
0.88 -> 0.885
-
Changed zone type marker when placing new zones. This is for legibility and visual reasons.
-
Improved handling of props when loading city which should improve loading speeds significantly (by 5-10% depending on city size, more noticable in larger cities).
-
Improved handling of loading vehicles, improves load times another percentage point or so and improves performance when new buildings are spawned.
-
Cleaned up citizen reps user interface.
-
Finished upscaling and improving icons. Some icons will get redesigns as I get around to clarifying parts of the UI.
-
Fixed issue with building icon sometimes not loading properly when opening building info panel.
-
Fixed loading cities sometimes not displaying road placement/calculation info.
-
Fixed incorrect tool tip for day night cycle icon.
-
Fixed bug in main building shader not displaying normal map properly.
-
Fixed UI map issue in cereal and legume farms.
-
Fixed zone planner when placing 4x4 commercial buildings.
Changed files in this update