0.885 is now live!

Hello!

I've updated the game. I've had continued focus on upscaling UI graphics. Most of it is now done. The remainder will be done if necessary when I start updating all the windows in the game.

I've also focused on loading performance, as loading large cities was getting very heavy. These changes should show some noticable improvements, some of which also improve performance when running the city, as loading vehicles should now be more efficient.

On top of that, there have been some minor fixes to bugs I've come across!

0.88 -> 0.885