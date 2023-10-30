New 2 player gamemode, First Aid Kits and bugfixes!

New Feature: "Lone Wolf" 2 Player Gamemode!

Introducing a thrilling twist to the 1v4 objective gamemode! In Lone Wolf, the human player faces alone the SCP player, while completing a sequence of four non-branching tasks. The human's role, which reflect what task sequence has to complete, is randomly selected, ensuring each match offers a fresh experience.

New Tactical Element: First Aid Kits!

At the start of each match, eight First Aid Kits will spawn randomly across the map. Each kit provides 50 HP recovery. Exercise caution, as these kits are finite and won't reappear!

Additional Notes: