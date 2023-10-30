Version 0.6.5 (Beta 2)

New!

-We've added Frieght Train and Book of Rites

-We've added the finale and ending, which is currently still being worked on, but the game can now be played to it's conclusion.

Bug Fixes / Improvements

-Fixed cameras in subway train tunnel from not appearing, making navigation difficult.

-The assault rifle had no texture on the pickup model, it is now textured.

-The camera in Asylum entrance is more zoomed out.

-Fixed Asylum outside being able to be walked through building and fence.

Known Issues

-Due to collision pyshics, the outside Asylum can slightly lag when first entering, we are working to fix this issue. -Trees outside Asylum still have no collision. This does not affect gameplay.

-The ending is a draft version and will be vastly improved in future updates.

-Voice acting is not present in this build but will be added in future updates.

-Maps are stil not finished yet and are being worked on for future updates.