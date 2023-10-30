 Skip to content

Pharaoh: A New Era update for 30 October 2023

PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW HOTFIX 1.5.3 LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 12570009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we're deploying a hotfix that addresses the following:

  • Fixed a rare occurrence where a save file could no longer be loaded due to some specific map corruption.
  • Fixed Performer Schools (Juggler School, Conservatory, Dance School) no longer sending performers to venues if the one they previously sent failed to reach its destination for any reason.
  • Fixed monument workers sometimes disappear alongside some of the goods needed for construction at a Storage Yard, when building some monuments.
  • Fixed an issue where custom maps would fail to load in various cases.

