PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW HOTFIX 1.5.3 LIVE

Build 12570009 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 15:26:10 UTC

Greetings Pharaohs,

Today, we're deploying a hotfix that addresses the following:

Fixed a rare occurrence where a save file could no longer be loaded due to some specific map corruption.

Fixed Performer Schools (Juggler School, Conservatory, Dance School) no longer sending performers to venues if the one they previously sent failed to reach its destination for any reason.

Fixed monument workers sometimes disappear alongside some of the goods needed for construction at a Storage Yard, when building some monuments.

Fixed an issue where custom maps would fail to load in various cases.

