PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW HOTFIX 1.5.3 LIVE

Today, we're deploying a hotfix that addresses the following:
- Fixed a rare occurrence where a save file could no longer be loaded due to some specific map corruption.
- Fixed Performer Schools (Juggler School, Conservatory, Dance School) no longer sending performers to venues if the one they previously sent failed to reach its destination for any reason.
- Fixed monument workers sometimes disappear alongside some of the goods needed for construction at a Storage Yard, when building some monuments.
- Fixed an issue where custom maps would fail to load in various cases.
