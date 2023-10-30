Release 1.22

Milling Machine 3D - Update Notes:

Fixes:

Tool Change Improvement: You no longer need to move the tool entirely outside the workpiece boundaries to change it. It's sufficient for the tool to not be in contact with any part of the mesh.

Mouse Interaction: Resolved an issue where mouse camera interaction was unresponsive when the mouse hovered over the status bar at the bottom of the screen.

Additions:

Vise/Dividing Head Status: A status text has been added to the vise/dividing head controller indicating if it's in an "opened" or "closed" state.

Interruptible Actions: You can now interrupt the opening or closing action of the vise/dividing head by pressing the respective button again.

Lathe Machine DLC - Update Notes:

Fixes:

Tool Change Improvement: Tools can now be changed without needing to be moved entirely out of the workpiece boundaries. It's sufficient for the tool to not be touching any part of the mesh.

Tool Movement Fix: Resolved an issue where the tool could not be moved out of the workpiece when in reverse mode.

Tutorial Mismatch: Corrected an issue where the milling machine tutorial was mistakenly started upon launching the lathe for the first time.

Mouse Interaction: Fixed a glitch where mouse camera interaction didn't function correctly if the mouse was positioned over the status bar at the screen's bottom.

Additions:

Chuck/Tail Stock Status: Introduced a status text for the chuck/tail stock controller, indicating its "opened" or "closed" state.

Interruptible Actions: The opening or closing action of the chuck/tail stock can now be halted by pressing the corresponding button again.

Workpiece Security: If the clamp is not secured and the machine is activated, the workpiece may fall off.

Tail Stock Drill Tool: Added functionality to insert a drill tool into the tail stock.

New Tool Addition: Introduced a new 45-degree tool for enhanced operations.